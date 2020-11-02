Sioux Falls mayor says he likes masks, but not a mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The mayor of South Dakota’s largest city says he’s against a proposed ordinance that would require residents to wear face coverings because of the coronavirus. Sioux Falls City Councilor Curt Soehl is working on a measure that would require masks by all city residents in indoor situations where social distancing is not possible, in response to climbing COVID-19 rates in the city and state. Mayor Paul TenHaken says that while he believes that wearing masks is important, health care professionals have told him they don’t see the need for a mandate and it would be difficult to enforce. Johns Hopkins University researchers say South Dakota ranks second in the country behind North Dakota for new virus cases per capita in the last two weeks.