US judge blocks Trump immigration rule on public benefits

5:04 pm National news from the Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge in Chicago has struck down a Trump administration rule that would deny green cards to immigrants who use food stamps or other public benefits. In a decision Monday that applies nationwide, the judge says the rule violates the Administrative Procedure Act, among other things. It’s the latest turn in a complex legal battle over the rule that had taken effect recently after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed a hold on the policy. A lawsuit in Chicago had been filed by immigrant rights advocates and Cook County. Trump administration officials did not return messages seeking comment on the ruling. 

Associated Press

