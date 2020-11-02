US Surgeon General pleads not guilty to Hawaii citation

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is pleading not guilty to being in a Hawaii park that was closed amid coronavirus restrictions. Adams’ attorney, Michael Green, entered the plea on his behalf. Adams was not in Hawaii for Monday’s hearing. His assistant, who was also cited with him last month, also pleaded not guilty. When a Honolulu police officer cited Adams and his aide, they were in Hawaii helping with a spike in coronavirus cases. Violating any of the mayor’s emergency orders is punishable as a misdemeanor. If found guilty, Adams and his aide face fines of up to $5,000, up to a year in jail, or both.