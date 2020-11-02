Very mild temperatures with sunny skies

The past week has seen our temperatures swerve from well below average to near average, then back below average and up above average Saturday.



Yesterday we were below average again but we will return to the 60s again today with lots of sunshine.



There will be just a light breeze at 5 to 15 miles per hour out of the southwest.



Skies will stay clear tonight with lows in the mid 30s.



Election Day looks fantastic with highs in the 70s and a lot of sunshine; expect no issues from Mother Nature as you head to the polls!



The rest of the week will be consistently warm and sunny with more highs in the 70s.



Enjoy the mild weather while it is here because things will start changing.



We will talk about when they arrive on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.