Investigators: South Dakota AG was distracted before fatal crash

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- Investigators say South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was distracted when he struck and killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever in September

Secretary of Safety Craig Price released details about the investigation on Monday, during a news conference,

Price said on Sept. 12 Boever was walking on U.S. Highway 14 with sort type of light when he was struck and killed by Ravnsborg's 2011 Ford Taurus. It's unclear how fast Ravnsborg was driving.

Investigators did not describe what led Ravnsborg to become distracted.

Ravnsborg has said he didn't realize it was a person he struck. At the time of the crash, he told a 911 dispatcher that he hit “something” in the middle of the road when Boever was killed. Ravnsborg says he returned to the crash site the next day.

The attorney general says he was on his way home from a fundraiser and has stated he was drinking that night. Ravnsborg claims to have several witnesses who can back him up.

According to South Dakota's Department of Public Safety, no breathalyzer was given to Ravnsborg the night of the accident. A toxicology test taken the day after the crash at 1:30 p.m. came back negative.

