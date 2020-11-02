WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ricketts holds news conference on additional support for long-term care facilities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska Gov. Pete Pete Ricketts is scheduled to hold a news conference at the State Capitol to announce assistance for long-term care facilities as they serve residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care Interim Director Jeremy Brunssen will join the governor for the announcement.