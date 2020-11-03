2020 Presidential Election: Final results from across the country

(AP) - Polls across the country are starting to close and results are coming in. Follow the story below to see which states are voting either for Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Kentucky

(AP) - Donald Trump wins Kentucky, which has 8 Electoral College votes.

Vermont

(AP) - Joe Biden wins Vermont, which has 3 Electoral College votes.

Virginia

(AP) - Joe Biden wins Virginia, which has 13 Electoral College votes.

West Virginia

(AP) - Donald Trump wins West Virginia, which has 5 Electoral College votes.

This is an updating story. We will continue to add results as they're being called.