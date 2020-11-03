(KTIV) -- Republican Adrian Smith wins reelection to U.S. House in Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District, this according to The Associated Press

Running in the race were Republican incumbent Adrian Smith and Democratic challenger Mark Elworth Jr.

Smith has been a member of the U.S. House since Jan. 4, 2007, while Elworth was a 2018 candidate to the U.S. House to represent District 3 in Iowa. He was defeated in the general election.

Back in June, Elworth announced his desire to leave the Democratic party to form his own political party, the “Legalize Marijuana Now Party.” Elworth was still on the ballot as a Democrat.

Both Elworth and Smith were interviewed by KTIV before the election.

When asked about possibly overturning the Affordable Care Act, Smith said if that would happen the priority would be moving forward with a system and process that ensures people with pre-existing conditions have coverage.

While interviewing Elworth, KTIV asked him about legalizing marijuana in Nebraska. Elworth said he supported legalizing it both federally and state-by-state, so a medical marijuana patient doesn’t have to worry about breaking any state’s law while moving across the country.

Also running in the race was Libertarian Dustin Hobbs.

Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District covers several Siouxland counties including Antelope, Cedar, Dakota, Holt, Knox, Pierce, Wayne and Dixon counties.