AP VoteCast: Voters say pandemic top issue in election

WASHINGTON (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is a top issue in the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.

That’s according to AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of more than 127,000 voters and nonvoters conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

Voters were most likely to call the public health crisis the nation’s most important issue, with the economy following close behind.

Fewer named issues like health care, racism, law enforcement, immigration or climate change.

Roughly 6 in 10 voters said things in the country are going in the wrong direction, while about 4 in 10 said the nation is on the right track.

By TAMMY WEBBER and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press