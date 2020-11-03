Australian central bank cuts key interest rate to 0.1%

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s central bank has cut its benchmark interest rate by 0.15 of a percentage point to a record low 0.10% in a bid to lift the economy from a pandemic-induced recession. The move on Tuesday was the first since March when the Reserve Bank of Australia board made two cuts of a quarter of a percentage point each two weeks apart. Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe said the central bank is committed to doing what it can to create jobs. The Australian economy contracted during the first half of the calendar year, although Lowe said he expects official data will reveal some growth in the September quarter.