Police searching for driver after he ran from a crash in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City police say a pursuit led to a crash on Sioux City's Westside.

Police say the pursuit started in North Sioux City, South Dakota and ended at the corner of W 4th and Center streets in Sioux City.

Police say the chase started when an officer tried to arrest a female in the vehicle who had a felony warrant. That woman was apprehended by police at the crash scene.

Two people were arrested at the scene, one of them was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the driver who ran from the scene.

This is a developing story