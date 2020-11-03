The race for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District: Can past elections predict the 2020 winner

(KTIV) -- Two years ago, Democrat J.D. Scholten nearly unseated Republican congressman Steve King.

In June, King lost to Randy Feenstra. Feenstra faces Scholten on election day but can the past predict the future?

In 2018 J.D. Scholten came within three percentage points of beating then incumbent King for the fourth district seat in Iowa.

Impressive considering only 24.7% of active voters in 2018 aligned with the Democratic Party. Scholten only won six counties still managed to get 47% of the vote.

Based on the counties he did well in, were the ones with large population centers. Story County, home to Ames Scholten received 65% of the vote. In Woodbury County home to his hometown of Sioux City he had 53%. Cerro Gordo County home to Mason City Scholten had 57% of the votes

When the results came in however King won 33 of the 39 counties in the fourth district.

2018 was the closest race for Steve King by far, since 2012 when former First Lady of Iowa Kristi Vilsack came within eight percentage points of King. Scholten would certainly like to be able to say that he will be the next Congressman to represent Iowa's Northwest Fourth Congressional District if he does well enough against Feenstra tonight.