Decision 2020: How to get KTIV’s latest updates on the election

It's election day and voters are casting their ballots in races across the United States. Here in Siouxland KTIV is watching several major races throughout Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

For the first time in almost 20-years, someone other than Steve King will represent northwest Iowa in Congress. The nine-term Republican congressman lost his party's June primary to State Senator Randy Feenstra of Hull.

Feenstra will challenge the Democrat who nearly beat King two years ago, J.D. Scholten. King only beat Scholten by 3.3% points in a district where Republicans hold a 77,000 voter lead among active registered voters.

Six years ago, Joni Ernst became the first woman Iowa voters sent to Congress. To earn another term in the U.S. Senate, she'll have to beat Democrat Theresa Greenfield.

Republicans hold a slim, three-seat majority in the Senate, and the outcome of the Ernst-Greenfield race could impact the balance of power in the Senate.

In Nebraska, voters will decide the future of casino gambling in their state by voting on three initiatives.

Initiative 429 would add a new section to the state constitution to exempt laws authorizing gambling at licensed racetracks from the state's constitutional prohibition on gambling.

Initiative 430 would authorize and regulate gambling at licensed racetracks. While Initiative 431 would impose an annual tax of 20-percent on the gross gambling revenue of licensed gaming operators.

But, without the approval of Initiative 429, Initiatives 430 and 431 would not take effect in Nebraska.

And in South Dakota, marijuana may become legal in the state. A medical marijuana initiative is on the ballot.

Specifically, South Dakota voters will see Amendment A and Measure 26 on the ballot.

Amendment A is "an amendment to the South Dakota Constitution to legalize, regulate, and tax marijuana."

Measure 26 is "an initiated measure to legalize marijuana for medical use." The measure would establish a medical marijuana program in South Dakota for people who have a debilitating medical condition.

