Does weather affect the spread of the coronavirus outside?

The World Health Organization says the coronavirus can be transmitted in any kind of weather and that there is no reason to believe that cold weather can kill it. The U.N. health agency says the virus is mainly spread between people. Rain and snow might dilute any traces of the virus on benches or other outside objects, but the real concern about cold weather is that people are more likely to stay indoors where the virus can spread more easily. Superspreader events have been traced to nightclubs, gyms and even choir practices.