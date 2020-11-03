Election 101: Here is how it all works

Election 101: Here is how it all worksNew
WATERLOO, Iowa (KTIV) -- Election Day is here! After months of campaigning, primaries, and caucuses the 2020 presidential cycle is finally coming to an end.
Election Day and the process of voting can be a little confusing, so here is a primer.
You have seen them and heard their names. Incumbent President Donald Trump is running for re-election against the Democratic nominee, Former Vice President Joe Biden. The two have campaigned across the country, making trips to Iowa, Nebraska and beyond to make their pitch to voters in the closing days of the campaign.
Congress
You may have seen a commercial or a yard sign for someone not named Joe Biden or Donald Trump. They are not the only ones on the ballot. Every one of the 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives is up for election. Lawmakers elected to the U.S. House serve two-year terms. In Iowa's 4th Congressional district, which represents northwest Iowa, Republican Randy Feenstra and Democrat J.D. Scholten are running for the House after incumbent Steve King loss the primary election back in June.
The Democrats currently control the House with 232 lawmakers. There are also 192 Republican lawmakers, one Libertarian, and five vacant seats in the House. On Tuesday, control of the chamber is up for grabs.
In the United States Senate 35 seats, or just over a third of lawmakers, are up for re-election. That includes Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst. She is locked in a tight battle against Democrat Theresa Greenfield. It's considered one of the most competitive in the country and could decide the Senate's control.
Senators serve six-year terms. A rotating block of about one-third of seats is up for re-election every two years.
Right now, Republicans are in control of the Senate. They hold 53 to the Democrats 45. Two Independent senators tend to vote with Democrats.
