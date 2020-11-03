Election 101: Here is how it all works

WATERLOO, Iowa (KTIV) -- Election Day is here! After months of campaigning, primaries, and caucuses the 2020 presidential cycle is finally coming to an end.

Election Day and the process of voting can be a little confusing, so here is a primer.

You have seen them and heard their names. Incumbent President Donald Trump is running for re-election against the Democratic nominee, Former Vice President Joe Biden. The two have campaigned across the country, making trips to Iowa, Nebraska and beyond to make their pitch to voters in the closing days of the campaign.

Find voting information here.

Find your polling place here.

Track your absentee ballot here.

Congress

You may have seen a commercial or a yard sign for someone not named Joe Biden or Donald Trump. They are not the only ones on the ballot. Every one of the 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives is up for election. Lawmakers elected to the U.S. House serve two-year terms. In Iowa's 4th Congressional district, which represents northwest Iowa, Republican Randy Feenstra and Democrat J.D. Scholten are running for the House after incumbent Steve King loss the primary election back in June.

The Democrats currently control the House with 232 lawmakers. There are also 192 Republican lawmakers, one Libertarian, and five vacant seats in the House. On Tuesday, control of the chamber is up for grabs.

In the United States Senate 35 seats, or just over a third of lawmakers, are up for re-election. That includes Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst. She is locked in a tight battle against Democrat Theresa Greenfield. It's considered one of the most competitive in the country and could decide the Senate's control.

Senators serve six-year terms. A rotating block of about one-third of seats is up for re-election every two years.

Right now, Republicans are in control of the Senate. They hold 53 to the Democrats 45. Two Independent senators tend to vote with Democrats.

You can check out our "Road to 270" interactive graphic here.

The graphic is an interactive map accounting the number of electoral votes garnered by Republican and Democratic presidential contenders. You can view the past electoral results and play a game to come up with their own predictions.

<h2>Voting in Siouxland</h2> <div style="height:20px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer"></div> <p>At the state and local level, with a large number of absentee ballots this year, it might take longer for races to be called.</p> <p>Each of the three Siouxland states count their ballots differently.</p> <p>In Iowa, state officials are able to start counting absentee ballots early, but some ballots might continue to trickle in after election day. Iowa law requires officials to count mail-in ballots that arrive by November 9, as long as they're postmarked by Nov. 2.</p> <p>If an Iowa voter was unable to mail in their absentee ballot on Nov. 2 they still have options. All absentee ballots received by the county auditor's office, when polls close, will be counted, which means you may still bring your completed absentee ballot to your county auditor on election day.</p> <p>In Nebraska, large counties like Douglas and Dodge started counting absentee, and early votes on Nov. 2. After the polls close, all other counties will start counting them. In Nebraska, early ballots get counted first.</p> <p>Even though the deadline to mail in absentees votes has passed in Nebraska, those ballots can still be received by your county auditor before the polls close. That means you can still take your filled-out ballot to your county auditor in person, right up until polls close tonight.</p> <p>In South Dakota, your completed ballot must be received by your county election official, with enough time to deliver your ballot to your voting precinct before polls close.</p> <p>Elections officials will accept completed absentee ballots until the polls close, but they say the earlier you can submit them, the better.</p> <h2>Polling Times in Siouxland</h2> <div style="height:20px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer"></div> <p>Polling times will vary by each state:</p> <ul><li>Iowa polls are open between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Central Time.</li><li>Nebraska polls are between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Central Time.</li><li>South Dakota polls are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time.</li></ul> <p>You can find your polling locations <a href="https://ktiv.com/2020/05/29/finding-your-polling-locations-in-iowa-and-south-dakota/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener"><strong>here. </strong></a></p> </div><!-- .entry__content --> </article><!-- #post-## --> <div class="author author--flex author-1 panel-group"> <div class="author__image"><img src="https://quincy-network.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2020/08/ktiv.png" height="96" width="96" alt="Author Profile Photo" /></div> <div class="author__info"> <h3 class="author__name">KTIV</h3> </div> </div> <div class="container panel-group"> <div class="ad-placement__wrapper" data-ad="div-gpt-ad-4"> <div id="div-gpt-ad-4" class="div-gpt-ad"></div> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function () { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-4"); }); </script> </div> </div> <div class="related-posts panel-group"> <div class="panel"> <div class="panel__heading"> <h2 class="panel__title hdg">Related Articles</h2> </div> <div class="panel__body"> <div class="stories row"> <div class="col-lg-6"> <article class="story story--md story--card"> <a href="https://ktiv.com/2020/11/02/sioux-city-city-council-discusses-new-turnout-gear-for-sioux-city-fire-and-rescue/" class="story__thumb-link"> <div class="story__thumb"> <img width="560" height="315" src="https://quincy-network.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2020/11/COUNCIL-560x315.png" class="attachment-story--md size-story--md wp-post-image" alt="" loading="lazy" /> </div> </a> <div class="story__content"> <header class="story__header"> <h3 class="story__title hdg hdg--4"> <a href="https://ktiv.com/2020/11/02/sioux-city-city-council-discusses-new-turnout-gear-for-sioux-city-fire-and-rescue/" rel="bookmark"> <svg class="icon icon-play-button"><use xlink:href="#icon-play-button"></use></svg>Sioux City City Council approves new turnout gear for Sioux City Fire Rescue </a> </h3> </header> <div class="story__meta meta"> <span class="story__meta-date"> <time datetime="2020-11-02" class="meta__date"> <a href="https://ktiv.com/2020/11/"> November 2, 2020 </a> </time> </span> <span class="story__meta-time"> 10:09 pm </span> </div> </div> </article> </div><div class="col-lg-6"> <article class="story story--md story--card"> <a href="https://ktiv.com/2020/11/02/nebraska-reports-954-new-cases-of-covid-19-and-two-new-virus-related-deaths/" class="story__thumb-link"> <div class="story__thumb"> <img width="560" height="315" src="https://quincy-network.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2020/08/Nebraska-COVID-19-map-1-560x315.jpg" class="attachment-story--md size-story--md wp-post-image" alt="" loading="lazy" /> </div> </a> <div class="story__content"> <header class="story__header"> <h3 class="story__title hdg hdg--4"> <a href="https://ktiv.com/2020/11/02/nebraska-reports-954-new-cases-of-covid-19-and-two-new-virus-related-deaths/" rel="bookmark"> Nebraska reports 954 new cases of COVID-19 and two new virus-related deaths </a> </h3> </header> <div class="story__meta meta"> <span class="story__meta-date"> <time datetime="2020-11-02" class="meta__date"> <a href="https://ktiv.com/2020/11/"> November 2, 2020 </a> </time> </span> <span class="story__meta-time"> 9:12 pm </span> </div> </div> </article> </div><div class="col-lg-6"> <article class="story story--md story--card"> <a href="https://ktiv.com/2020/11/02/joni-ernst-theresa-greenfield-campaign-across-iowa/" class="story__thumb-link"> <div class="story__thumb"> <img width="560" height="315" src="https://quincy-network.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2020/10/Greenfield-Ernst-Web-Graphic-560x315.jpg" class="attachment-story--md size-story--md wp-post-image" alt="" loading="lazy" /> </div> </a> <div class="story__content"> <header class="story__header"> <h3 class="story__title hdg hdg--4"> <a href="https://ktiv.com/2020/11/02/joni-ernst-theresa-greenfield-campaign-across-iowa/" rel="bookmark"> Joni Ernst, Theresa Greenfield campaign across Iowa </a> </h3> </header> <div class="story__meta meta"> <span class="story__meta-date"> <time datetime="2020-11-02" class="meta__date"> <a href="https://ktiv.com/2020/11/"> November 2, 2020 </a> </time> </span> <span class="story__meta-time"> 9:06 pm </span> </div> </div> </article> </div><div class="col-lg-6"> <article class="story story--md story--card"> <a href="https://ktiv.com/2020/11/03/watch-live-2020-election-results-and-coverage-from-nbc-news/" class="story__thumb-link"> <div class="story__thumb"> <img width="560" height="315" src="https://s3-ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/quincy-network/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2018/08/21141555/decision18_1920x1080.jpg" class="attachment-story--md size-story--md wp-post-image" alt="" loading="lazy" /> </div> </a> <div class="story__content"> <header class="story__header"> <h3 class="story__title hdg hdg--4"> <a href="https://ktiv.com/2020/11/03/watch-live-2020-election-results-and-coverage-from-nbc-news/" rel="bookmark"> <svg class="icon icon-play-button"><use xlink:href="#icon-play-button"></use></svg>WATCH LIVE: 2020 election results and coverage from NBC News </a> </h3> </header> <div class="story__meta meta"> <span class="story__meta-date"> <time datetime="2020-11-02" class="meta__date"> <a href="https://ktiv.com/2020/11/"> November 2, 2020 </a> </time> </span> <span class="story__meta-time"> 6:40 pm </span> </div> </div> </article> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div><!-- /#primary --> <aside id="secondary" class="sidebar col-lg-4" role="complementary"> <div id="posts_by_category-3" class="sidebar__widget-item widget_posts_by_category"><h3 class="sidebar__widget-title widget-title hdg hdg--6">STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST</h3><div class="sidebar__story"> <article class="story story--md story--card"> <a href="https://ktiv.com/2020/11/03/warm-and-sunny-for-the-trip-to-the-polls/" class="story__thumb-link"> <div class="story__thumb"> <img width="560" height="315" src="https://quincy-network.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2020/11/a5FSfmCe-Capture-560x315.jpg" class="attachment-story--md size-story--md wp-post-image" alt="" loading="lazy" /> </div> </a> <div class="story__content"> <header class="story__header"> <h3 class="story__title hdg hdg--4"> <a href="https://ktiv.com/2020/11/03/warm-and-sunny-for-the-trip-to-the-polls/" rel="bookmark"> <svg class="icon icon-play-button"><use xlink:href="#icon-play-button"></use></svg>Warm and sunny for the trip to the polls </a> </h3> </header> <div class="story__excerpt"> <p>Temperatures even climb a little bit higher this afternoon as we reach the mid to upper…</p> </div> </div> </article> </div></div><div id="school_closings-4" class="sidebar__widget-item widget_school_closings"> <script> jQuery(document).ready(function($) { function handleSuccess(response) { let closings = $(response).find('NUM_CLOSINGS'); if (closings.length === 0) { return; } let num_closing = parseInt(closings.text()); $('.sidebar__school-closings__count').html(num_closing); if (num_closing === 0) { $('.sidebar__school-closings__link').css({'background-color': '#1e73be'}); } else { $('.sidebar__school-closings__link').css({'background-color': '#c10000'}); } } $.ajax({ method: 'GET', url: 'https://ktiv.assets.quincymedia.com/newsticker/closings.xml', crossDomain: true, dataType: 'xml', success: handleSuccess, error: function (error) { console.error('SCHOOL CLOSINGS GET ERROR', error); } }); }); </script> <div class="sidebar__school-closings"> <a class="sidebar__school-closings__link" href="https://ktiv.com/closings-and-delays/"> <span class="sidebar__school-closings__count">NA</span> Closings and Delays </a> </div> </div> <div id="div-gpt-ad-1" class="sidebar__widget-item div-gpt-ad div-gpt-widget"></div> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function () { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1'); }); </script> <div id="social_media_widget-3" class="sidebar__widget-item widget_social_media_widget"><h3 class="sidebar__widget-title widget-title hdg hdg--6">CONNECT WITH KTIV</h3><div class="sidebar__socials socials"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/ktiv4"target="_blank" rel="noopener"><svg class="icon icon-facebook"><use xlink:href="#icon-facebook"></use></svg></a><a href="https://twitter.com/ktivnews"target="_blank" rel="noopener"><svg class="icon icon-twitter"><use xlink:href="#icon-twitter"></use></svg></a><a href="https://www.instagram.com/ktiv4/"target="_blank" rel="noopener"><svg class="icon icon-instagram"><use xlink:href="#icon-instagram"></use></svg></a><a href="mailto:ktivnews@ktiv.com"target="_blank" rel="noopener"><svg class="icon icon-email"><use xlink:href="#icon-email"></use></svg></a></div></div><div id="posts_by_category-23" class="sidebar__widget-item widget_posts_by_category"><h3 class="sidebar__widget-title widget-title hdg hdg--6">Top Stories</h3><div class="sidebar__story"> <article class="story story--sm story--row"> <div class="story__content"> <header class="story__header"> <h3 class="story__title hdg hdg--4"> <a href="https://ktiv.com/2020/11/02/sioux-city-city-council-discusses-new-turnout-gear-for-sioux-city-fire-and-rescue/" rel="bookmark"> <svg class="icon icon-play-button"><use xlink:href="#icon-play-button"></use></svg>Sioux City City Council approves new turnout gear for Sioux City Fire Rescue </a> </h3> </header> </div> </article> </div><div class="sidebar__story"> <article class="story story--sm story--row"> <div class="story__content"> <header class="story__header"> <h3 class="story__title hdg hdg--4"> <a href="https://ktiv.com/2020/11/02/nebraska-reports-954-new-cases-of-covid-19-and-two-new-virus-related-deaths/" rel="bookmark"> Nebraska reports 954 new cases of COVID-19 and two new virus-related deaths </a> </h3> </header> </div> </article> </div><div class="sidebar__story"> <article class="story story--sm story--row"> <div class="story__content"> <header class="story__header"> <h3 class="story__title hdg hdg--4"> <a href="https://ktiv.com/2020/11/02/joni-ernst-theresa-greenfield-campaign-across-iowa/" rel="bookmark"> Joni Ernst, Theresa Greenfield campaign across Iowa </a> </h3> </header> </div> </article> </div><div class="sidebar__story"> <article class="story story--sm story--row"> <div class="story__content"> <header class="story__header"> <h3 class="story__title hdg hdg--4"> <a href="https://ktiv.com/2020/11/03/election-101-here-is-how-it-all-works/" rel="bookmark"> Election 101: Here is how it all works </a> </h3> </header> </div> </article> </div><div class="sidebar__story"> <article class="story story--sm story--row"> <div class="story__content"> <header class="story__header"> <h3 class="story__title hdg hdg--4"> <a href="https://ktiv.com/2020/11/02/early-vote-counting-begins-in-woodbury-county/" rel="bookmark"> <svg class="icon icon-play-button"><use xlink:href="#icon-play-button"></use></svg>Early vote counting begins in Woodbury County </a> </h3> </header> </div> </article> </div></div><div id="custom_html-7" class="widget_text sidebar__widget-item widget_custom_html"><h3 class="sidebar__widget-title widget-title hdg hdg--6">WATCH KTIV</h3><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><script async src="https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/tag/js/gpt.js"></script> <script> window.googletag = window.googletag || {cmd: []}; googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot('/21720672171/ktiv/ktiv.com/titantv/widget', [300, 50], 'div-gpt-ad-1585150142700-0').addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); }); </script> <!-- /21720672171/ktiv/ktiv.com/titantv/widget --> <div id='div-gpt-ad-1585150142700-0' style='width: 300px; height: 50px;'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1585150142700-0'); }); </script> </div> <iframe src="//whatson.titantv.com/Whats/Showing/Now?css=accordian.blue.css&ds=KTIV" style="border:0; width:330px; height:360px;">