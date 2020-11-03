EU considering further legal action in Brexit standoff

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is considering stepping up its legal action against Britain over legislation that would breach parts of the legally binding Brexit agreement that the EU and the British government reached late last year. The fight over the government’s proposed bill continued Tuesday as the two sides were deep in negotiations on a free trade agreement. A trade deal must reached within weeks for it to be in place on Jan 1, when an 11-month Brexit transition period ends. A legal fight on top of the negotiations only highlights how bruising Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union has proven to be.