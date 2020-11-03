EXPLAINER: On Election Day, patience a necessary virtue

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans in the 21st century aren’t always the most patient of people. And a deeply anticipated nail-biter of a 2020 election is certainly no exception. Nevertheless, counting votes accurately for an entire nation, in an election whose jurisdiction is divided up state by state, can be a cumbersome process. Julie Pace, Washington bureau chief for The Associated Press, says patience is required during an intricate day like today. Pace says there’s no expectation that the AP would definitely call the race for the presidency on election night. As she puts it, “We call it when the votes are there and the math tells us we can.”