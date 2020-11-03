EXPLAINER: When do Electoral College votes need to be in?

Election Day is only one point in the process of the Electoral College, which decides who wins a U.S. presidential race. After the popular vote across America is tabulated, the Electoral College electors in each state vote Dec. 14. The tally of those electoral votes are to be in the hands of the president of the Senate and the archivist of the United States by Dec. 23. It all won’t be official until a joint session of the House and Senate Jan. 6, 2021, two weeks before Inauguration Day.