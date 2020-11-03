Hong Kong leader heads to Beijing to seek economic aid

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is traveling to Beijing to meet with Chinese officials to seek help in reviving Hong Kong’s economy and discuss reopening the borders with mainland China as coronavirus infections in her city dwindle. Lam said before departing Tuesday that the meetings will include discussions on how Hong Kong can integrate into China’s national development, as well as how the semi-autonomous Chinese territory can cooperate with Shenzhen — a southern Chinese city that borders Hong Kong — as part of the Greater Bay Area integrated economic scheme. She also told reporters that she plans to discuss when Hong Kong and mainland China will be able to resume the flow of people across the border without quarantines.