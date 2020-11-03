Iowa election results by countyNew
(KTIV) -- We here at KTIV have broken down the competitive races in northwest Iowa by county. Follow the links below to look races in each of Siouxland's Iowa counties.
- Buena Vista County Elections
- Calhoun County Elections
- Cherokee County Elections
- Clay County Elections
- Crawford County Elections
- Dickinson County Elections
- Emmet County Elections
- Ida County Elections
- Lyon County Elections
- Monona County Elections
- O'Brien County Elections
- Osceola County Elections
- Palo Alto County Elections
- Plymouth County Elections
- Pocahontas County Elections
- Sac County Elections
- Sioux County Elections
- Woodbury County Elections