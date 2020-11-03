Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate reports a record turn out to polls

(KTIV) -- For election day, it is one of the busiest days for Secretary of State Paul Pate.

"I want them to know that their vote does count and we have all kinds of transparency and checks and balances out there they can feel confident in, because when we announce the preliminary results tonight, and you start reading about them in the paper and start seeing them in the news, you should have confidence that yes, those are legitimate numbers," said Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate

Pate says paper ballots, post election audits, and being able to track your ballot are all voting safeguards.

"Well, we seem to be breaking all the records. The early voting, the absentee side, is close to breaking a million as of yesterday, so I assume it will be well over a million by the time we get all the absentees in. And the voting in person today started early this morning, today, and hasn't let down," said Pate.

Pate says usually on Election Day, there are peaks and valleys of voters, but it's been a steady stream in the state all day. He says the good weather has helped and people are fired up and want their votes to count.

Pate also says if you have yet to vote is to make sure to do your homework and know your polling location. You can find your polling site in Iowa here.

Polls close in Iowa at 9pm. Make sure to bring your ID and allow extra time as lines may be long. Election workers are doing their best to help expedite the voting experience.