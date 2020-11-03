Lincoln police say handcuffed man died after home breakin

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police say a man who broke into a house and fought with the homeowner died after suffering a medical episode shortly after officers handcuffed him. Police say 38-year-old Brandon Ziemelis, of Lincoln, died Monday afternoon. Officers were called after neighbors reported a strange man stumbling through yards. A homeowner restrained Ziemelis after he entered his house. Police say when officers arrived and handcuffed Ziemelis, he experienced a medical problem. He died later at a hospital. An autopsy will determine his cause of death.