Turnout heavy but manageable at Nebraska polling places

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska polling places were busy but not overwhelmed Tuesday as voters cast ballots on races from president to the state Legislature. At midday Sarpy County Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl told the Omaha World-Herald there appeared to be a strong turnout and few lines. Turnout appeared to be high in Lincoln, where voters had to wait when polls opened at 8 a.m. Polls will be open until 8 p.m., except for far western parts of the state, where voting began and will end an hour earlier.