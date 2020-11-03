Mexico tried, failed to get warrant for ex-cabinet secretary

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has confirmed that federal prosecutors tried to get an arrest warrant for former Treasury and Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray, but said a judge rejected the request. Videgaray is currently a faculty member at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management. He has denied accusations he engaged in bribery or illegal campaign financing between 2012 and 2018. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday he doesn’t know if the judge had permanently rejected the warrant, or returned to it to prosecutors asking for more evidence or corrections.