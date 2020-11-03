Millennial Money: Minimalist tips to maximize the holidays

Affording the holiday season can present a lot of challenges, especially if your household has been affected financially by circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether you’re trying to save, pay down debt or replenish money lost due to pandemic-related setbacks, you can stay true to your financial goals by borrowing tips from minimalists. Minimalists are intentional about spending in alignment with their money goals during the holiday season. Review your own budget, set expectations and apply these tips to your own holiday spending strategy to save big on gifts, decorations, food and other expenses.