More warm weather to enjoy before changes eventually arrive

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been about as nice as an Election Day can be with highs soaring into the 70s with even a few 80s in western Siouxland.

And yes, there are more days like this to come this week before changes arrive.

Tonight will be a bit warmer than what we saw last night with lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

We could see a few clouds move in on Wednesday but it will stay mild with highs in the low 70s.

Conditions really don’t change much Thursday and Friday when lots of sunshine will be sticking around with highs in the low 70s.

Cooler and wetter changes do eventually arrive in our forecast.

Will that include a chance of snow?

