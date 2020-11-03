Mother charged with first-degree murder after one-year-old son is found dead

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) -- Police have arrested the mother of a one-year-old boy who was found dead in Vermillion, South Dakota.

According to the Vermillion Police Department, at 2:47 p.m. Monday officers responded to a report of a child not breathing at a residence. When officers arrived at the residence they found the deceased one-year-old.

Several hours later, police arrested 26-year-old Maria Milda for first-degree murder. Police say Milda is the mother of the deceased and her bond has been set at $1,000,000.

The exact cause of the one-year-old's death is unknown, an autopsy has been scheduled. No other deaths have been released.

The incident is being investigated by the Vermillion Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff's Office with consultation from the Clay County State's Attorney and the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation.