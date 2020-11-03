Nebraska officials reporting robocalls telling voters to stay home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska's Secretary of State Office has received reports of anonymous phone calls to voters telling them to "stay home and stay safe."

Election officials say Nebraska polling places are open across the state. They ensure measures are being taken to keep voters and poll workers are kept safe.

"Elections matter and your vote counts," said Secretary of State Robert Evnen.

Nebraska voters can locate their polling places or track their absentee ballots here.