News outlets preach caution as first election results arrive

Media outlets are preaching patience as the first Election Day results in the hard-fought campaign between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden come in, even as it runs counter to their instincts. A stressed populace and flood of early voting had many observers worried about a chaotic counting process, leading news organizations to warn against jumping to conclusions. ABC’s George Stephanopoulos said, “Not knowing the outcome tonight does not mean the process is broken.” CBS’ John Dickerson said, “We are tonight putting together an enormous jigsaw puzzle but we don’t have the box that has the picture on it.”