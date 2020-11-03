Nov. 3: Iowa reports 22 additional virus-related deaths, 730 total hospitalizations

(KTIV) -- There were 1,516 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Monday, health officials reported 131,713 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 133,229 by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 95,422 have recovered. That's an increase of 1,609 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 22 additional virus-related deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll at 1,755.

According to the state's latest report, there are 730 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, 12 more than yesterday's record of 718. Of those hospitalizations, 170 are in the ICU and 59 are on ventilators. State officials say 37% of Iowa's inpatient beds are available.

In Iowa, 3,671 new tests were given for a total of 988,210 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 58 more COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 7,828.

To date, 6,054 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 100.

A total of 79 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty-four of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had ten more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,367. Of those cases, 2,078 have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported six new virus cases, with its total now at 602. Of those cases, 394 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported one new case, bringing their total positive cases to 853. Officials say 593 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to nine.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,852 to 1,858 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,288 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 31.

Sioux County

As of Nov. 3, the state health department says Sioux County reported 18 new cases bringing their total to 2,689. Officials say 1,946 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's total to 17.