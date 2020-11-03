Nov. 3: South Dakota reports 480 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, 8 more deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 1,004 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 48,854.

According to the state's health department, 926 of the new cases are confirmed and 78 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 13,138 active cases in the state. That's an increase of 229 in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported 954 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 35,041.

Currently, 480 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus. This sets a new record in hospitalizations, the previous was 421

Eight additional virus-related death has been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 446 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 64 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,086. Of those cases, 378 have recovered.

So far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 12 new cases, bringing its total to 896. State health officials say 725 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 3,226 to 3,292. Health officials say 2,287 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported one additional virus-related death, bringing Lincoln County's total to 22.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 820 total positive cases. So far, 646 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 12.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 969 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 668 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to six.