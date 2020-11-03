Arrest made in downtown stabbing in Sioux City

UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City police have arrested an Iowa man for a stabbing that occurred downtown on Nov. 3.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, 25-year-old Juan A. Alvarez of Early has been arrested.

Police say the stabbing took place in the 300 block of Floyd Boulevard at 12:10 p.m.

Alvarez was allegedly caught burglarizing a parked vehicle when the owner of the vehicle and a friend confronted Alvarez.

Police say Alvarez threatened the two with a hypodermic needle and then ran way. The owner and friend then gave chase.

A short distance away from the vehicle, Alvarez allegedly pulled a knife and attacked the owner's friend.

The victim, an adult male, suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to MercyOne with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alvarez ran from the area but was located an hour later in the area of W. 4th Street and Wesley Parkway. He was taken into custody without incident.

