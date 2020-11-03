Polls open in Nebraska after surge in early voting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Polls have opened in Nebraska for those who are opting for traditional Election Day voting after a surge in people casting early ballots. Polls opened Tuesday in most of the state at 8 a.m. and voting will continue until 8 p.m. The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office reported that more than 400,000 people voted early. President Donald Trump is expected to win the statewide vote, but there is plenty of interest in whether Democratic nominee Joe Biden can earn one of the state’s Electoral College votes by winning in the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District. Nebraskans also will decide whether to reelect Sen. Ben Sasse and make decisions in three U.S. House contests and a host of legislative races.