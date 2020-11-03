Republican Ben Sasse wins reelection to US Senate from Nebraska

(AP) -- Republican Ben Sasse wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Nebraska, this according to The Associated Press

Running in the race was Republican incumbent Sasse and Democrat Chris Janicek.

Sasse was elected to the U.S. Senate from Nebraska on Jan. 6, 2015, gaining 64.4% of the vote. Before being elected to the Senate, Sasse served as president of Midland University in Nebraska.

His opponent, Janicek, was born in David City, Nebraska. His professional experience includes working as a small business owner and a property investor.

Also in the race was Libertarian Gene Siadek, the director of waste distribution for the Metropolitan Utilities District of Nebraska and one of the founders of the Libertarian Party in Nebraska.