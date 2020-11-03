(AP) -- Republican Dusty Johnson wins reelection to U.S. House in South Dakota's 1st Congressional District, this according to The Associated Press.

The two running for the seat were Republican incumbent Dusty Johnson and Libertarian Randy Luallin.

Johnson is currently a member of the U.S. House and has been representing South Dakota since Jan. 3, 2019.

Luallin is a member of the Libertarian Party and has run for a seat in the U.S. House before. In 2012, Luallin rand for Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District.

No Democratic candidate was on the ballot.

KTIV was able to talk to each candidate before the election, each touched on the COVID-19 bill stalled in Washington.

Johnson talked about how he was part of a group of 25 Democrats and 25 Republicans who unveiled a plan that would help keep kids in school by providing equipment and additional staff to schools. During his interview, Johnson said he is “Just so frustrated, and frankly a little confused why Speaker Pelosi and Secretary Mnuchin can't get it done."

Luallin said he is not sure if there should be COVID relief, saying some businesses are unable to be fully staffed due to employees being paid more on unemployment benefits.

“It's problematic all the way across the board here. So, when we the people decide we're going to pay people not to work... first of all where does that money come from? And, number two, it certainly creates havoc in the economic system itself. So, I'm wondering if that's the right course of action to take anyway," said Luallin.