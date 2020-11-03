(KTIV) -- Republican Jeff Fortenberry wins reelection to U.S. House in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, this according to The Associated Press.

Republican incumbent Jeff Fortenberry ran against Democratic challenger Kate Bolz. Fortenberry has been a member of the U.S. since Jan. 4, 2005, while Bolz has been a member of the Nebraska State Senate since Jan. 9, 2013.

KTIV was able to interview both Bolz and Fortenberry before the election. Both were asked about the COVID-19 relief package that was stalled in Congress.

Bolz said she supports a “fiscally-responsible, bipartisan package" that prioritizes people’s health and includes plans for distributing a vaccine.

In his interview, Fortenberry said he was proud of the work Republicans, Democrats and the White House did to protect the country’s health care infrastructure and keep the economy going. Moving forward, he said enhancing the Paycheck Protection Program and moving forward with a vaccine would be a priority.

Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District covers multiple Siouxland counties including: Cuming, Madison Stanton and Thurston counties, as well as part of Dixon County.

Also running for District 1 was Libertarian Dennis Grace.