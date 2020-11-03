Republican Joni Ernst wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Iowa

(KTIV) -- Incumbent Republican Joni Ernst has beaten Democrat Theresa Greenfield in the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, winning reelection in one of the most watched U.S. Senate races in the nation.

Ernst was looking for re-election, while Greenfield, a former businesswoman, has never held a political office. In the June 2020 primary election, Greenfield won the Democratic nomination to take on Ernst. In 2014, Ernst flipped a blue seat red when democrat Tom Harkin retired. She bested Democrat Bruce Braley by about 90,000 votes.

The candidates were locked in a tight race heading into the election as both had been campaigning heavily throughout the state.

While an early August poll had Ernst with a slight lead, an early October poll showed Greenfield with a five-point lead over Ernst, 50% to 45%.

Based off fundraising/expenditure data from an election watchdog in late October, a combined $60 million was raised between Republican Senator Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield.