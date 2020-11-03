(AP) -- Republican Mike Rounds wins reelection to U.S. Senate from South Dakota, this according to The Associated Press

In the election were Republican incumbent Mike Rounds and Democrat Dan Ahlers.

Rounds has been a member of the U.S. Senate from South Dakota since he took office on Jan. 6, 2015.

Ahlers is a former Democratic member of the South Dakota House of Representatives who held office from 2017 to 2019. Ahlers was defeated in the general election on November 6, 2018.

KTIV spoke with both candidates in the lead-up to the election and talked to them about the Affordable Care Act, which the Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to overturn.

Rounds said legislation has been proposed in the past that would reduce the cost of health care for Americans by 20%. He said if the ACA, or portions of it, are overturned Americans will see less-expensive health care available on a state-by-state basis.

Ahlers said if the ACA is overturned, legislation would have to be in place as a stopgap that would provide Americans with preexisting conditions with health care coverage. He stressed that the ACA is important to many Americans because it provides access to health care not normally available to everyone.