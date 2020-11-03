(KTIV) -- Republican Randy Feenstra wins election to U.S. House in Iowa's 4th Congressional District, this according to The Associated Press.

This was the first year Republican Steve King was not on the ballot. Instead voters chose between the two major candidates of Republican Randy Feenstra and Democrat J.D. Scholten.

Feenstra is currently serving his third term in the Iowa State Senate, representing District 2. He advanced from the Republican primary on June 2, beating nine-term incumbent Congressman Steve King.

During his campaign, Feenstra said his top priorities were to increase jobs, keep the country’s borders secure, and to work every day to make the 4th district proud.

This was Scholten’s second run at the 4th Congressional District, losing in 2018 to King with a narrow loss of 3.3%. From the start of this election’s campaign, Scholten has said he would use the lessons learned and the infrastructure established in his race with King to ensure a win.

While on the campaign trail, Scholten visited several smaller communities promising to revitalize rural communities and focus on the wellbeing of small towns.

Late Tuesday night, Scholten conceded the race to Feenstra. In a statement, Scholten said, "Building trust takes time and standing up to the status quo and establishment is no easy feat. I’m incredibly proud of our grassroots campaign for showing up anywhere and everywhere to earn votes across the political spectrum. These past two months alone, we crisscrossed the district, traveling 7,786 miles to all 374 towns, stopping on farms, meeting with small business owners, and listening to stories from workers, seniors, students, and folks from all backgrounds. We’ve provided the roadmap going forward for the Democratic party’s ability to compete everywhere and the standard required for Iowa’s 4th district representative to show up, listen, and be held accountable by the people. I’m forever grateful for everyone who has shared their personal stories with us, welcomed us into their business or farm, and donated a piece of their paycheck or their time to help us fight for change. I urge the countless Iowans who have found their voices advocating for causes important to them to not let this moment be the end of their advocacy and political engagement, but the beginning.”