Sanford Health postponing nonemergency surgeries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sanford Health is temporarily rescheduling nonemergency surgeries as it deals with an influx of coronavirus patients. Sanford Vice President of Operations Andy Munce said the move is a standard part of its surge plan to ensure it can maintain staffing and bed capacity for the patients who need it. The state Department of Health says 402 people are currently hospitalized in South Dakota with COVID-19. There have been 438 deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota, 214 deaths were reported in October.