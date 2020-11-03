Siouxland polling locations seeing strong voter turnout

(KTIV) -- Despite record numbers of absentee ballots in this general election, in-person voters are still turning out in big numbers.

This election year has been irregular with COVID-19 forcing many election officials to form new plans and procedures on how to hold elections safely. Despite the pandemic, many voters that have spoken to KTIV say it is critical now more than ever to cast their ballots this year.

That commitment can be seen at Siouxland polling places like the one in the Morningside Library in Sioux City, where all the workers are new this year.

"We knew there was going to be a need this year. That's pretty much it. We are not surrounded by a bunch of people that are carriers. We can pretty much stay to ourselves so we thought this was a good opportunity to take the place of other people that have a lot more obligations than we do at this point." said Judie Hayward, a poll worker at Morningside Library.

Hayward said this experience has been great so far and would do it again in future elections. Poll workers say they anticipate voting will ramp up as the night goes on.

While in Plymouth County poll workers say they have had a good turn out all day. Officials say they are seeing a lot of first time and new voters coming to their polling station

Carolyn Vance, 12th precinct Chairman in Plymouth County, said there was a good size rush Tuesday morning as people were headed to work.

"And then we picked up again. But because of all the voter, the absentee voting that has gone on, we haven't been near as busy as we would normally," said Vance.

Vance also said that the voting booths are six feet apart and are wiping down each station after each use.

Northwest Iowa tends to be the most conservative corner of the state, with Sioux County being one of the most conservative counties, having 72% of their voters registered as Republican. Officials in Sioux Center say that there was a line flowing through the parking lot before the polls had even opened.

“Honestly, I didn’t think we would be as busy as we were because of a large amount of absentee ballots, but it has been overwhelming. A lot of people, I couldn’t give you a number. I just know everyone is really energized to come out and vote.” said Vickie Ryan, Sioux Center's South Precinct Chairperson.

Polls in Iowa close at 9 p.m.

In South Dakota, one of the biggest topics on the ballot has to do with marijuana legalization. There are two measure on the ballot this election, one to legalize medical use and one to legalize recreational use.

Union County Auditor Jackie Sieverding wasn't able to give much information on the amount of people coming to the polls, but did say there was a steady flow in the morning.

"We have an absentee polling place here, so we're counting all the absentees which consist of about 4,500 absentees. So I have a board up here that are opening those and getting those ready so that we can count them tonight. It's been pretty constant." said Sieverding.

Sieverding said that she and the rest of her staff expect the numbers to grow between now and when polls close at 7 p.m. as more people are getting off work.

In Nebraska's Dakota County, election workers say they have seen plenty of new voters turning out.

A big issue on the ballot for Nebraska is gambling at horse tracks in the state.

Nebraska has a long history of outlawing slot machines and table-gambling, even as casinos have popped up in every state that borders it. A similar petition effort to get the question on the ballot in 2016 failed, and voters rejected casino ballot proposals in 2004

Many voters in South Sioux City have been seen at the polls wearing masks. Volunteers have been sanitizing voting booths, tables and pens for voters. Like other polling locations, workers expect a large turnout as people get off work. Polls in Nebraska are open until 8 p.m.

"People should remember to just vote, I mean we always want to encourage those voters to come and be able to vote and speak their voice," said Cadrien Lidingston, a polling volunteer

In Norfolk, Nebraska there have been large numbers coming to St. John's Lutheran Church, the largest polling place in the city.

The polling workers said a large number of Madison County voters voted by mail, but there is still a large turnout for in-person voting. When polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning there was a line to vote around the church walkway.

If you still have to vote, click here to find your polling location.