Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Harrisburg def. Brookings, 25-15, 25-10, 25-23
Huron def. Brandon Valley
Mitchell def. Pierre, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Watertown
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Yankton
Region 1A=
First Round=
Redfield def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-13, 25-13, 25-23
Region 1B=
Quarterfinal=
Northwestern def. Leola/Frederick
Waubay/Summit def. Waverly-South Shore
Region 2A=
First Round=
Sioux Valley def. Deuel, 25-8, 25-13, 22-25, 27-25
Region 2B=
Quarterfinal=
Faulkton def. Sunshine Bible Academy
Highmore-Harrold def. North Central Co-Op
Ipswich def. Sully Buttes, 25-12, 25-15, 25-12
Potter County def. Herreid/Selby Area
Region 3A=
First Round=
Tri-Valley def. West Central, 25-13, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15
Region 3B=
Quarterfinal=
Castlewood def. Wessington Springs
Deubrook def. Wolsey-Wessington
Estelline/Hendricks def. Arlington
Hitchcock-Tulare def. DeSmet, 25-16, 25-7, 25-21
Region 4A=
First Round=
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford, 25-12, 25-11, 25-8
Tea Area def. Canton
Region 4B=
Quarterfinal=
Chester def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18
Colman-Egan def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-18, 25-15, 25-19
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Ethan
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Howard, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12
Region 5A=
First Round=
McCook Central/Montrose def. Wagner
Region 5B=
First Round=
Bridgewater-Emery def. Canistota, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15
Quarterfinal=
Alcester-Hudson def. Scotland
Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-19, 25-13, 26-24
Gayville-Volin def. Menno
Region 6B=
Quarterfinal=
Avon def. Colome
Region 7B=
Quarterfinal=
Kadoka Area def. Jones County
New Underwood def. Edgemont
Philip def. Lyman
White River def. Wall
Region 8B=
SoDak 16 Qualifier=
Faith def. Newell
Timber Lake def. Harding County
