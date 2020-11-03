Warm and sunny for the trip to the polls

After starting off in the low to mid 20s Monday morning, temperatures rose all the way to 70 degrees with lots of sunshine.



It was a beautiful afternoon and we can expect another one today.



Temperatures even climb a little bit higher this afternoon as we reach the mid to upper 70s.



There will be just a bit more of a breeze out of the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour.



Mother Nature will be giving us no problems as we head to the polls this year on Election Day!



We will stay quiet through the week with just a few passing clouds Wednesday and Friday.



But there are signs that winter weather may be returning to our area; when that could happen will be discussed on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.