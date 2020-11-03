Western Christian and Gehlen Catholic advance to state volleyball semifinals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) -- Western Christian is in the state volleyball semifinals for the 20th straight year. The top-seeded Wolfpack won their Class 2A opener, 3-1, against eighth-seeded South Hardin.

Western Christian will take a 33-9 record in Wednesday's semifinal at 5:30 pm against fifth-seeded Denver (34-5). The Cyclones beat fourth-seeded Boyden-Hull, 3-1, in their opening match. The Comets finish the season at 24-8.

Unity Christian lost their first round match in Class 3A, 3-1, to Davenport Assumption. The fourth-seeded Knights finish the season with a 23-6 record. Assumption will play top-seeded Osage in Wednesday's semifinal.

Third-seeded Gehlen Catholic advanced past New London, 3-2. Gehlen won the fifth set, 15-12. The Jays, at state for the eleventh time in the last twelve years, will take a 25-5 record into Wednesday's Class 1A semifinal against seventh-seeded Burlington Notre Dame (18-5). Gehlen and Notre Dame play at 8:00 pm on Wednesday night.