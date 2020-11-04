A few more passing clouds Wednesday but mild temperatures continue

We had fantastic weather yesterday with a new record high for Election Day in Sioux City at 79 degrees and a new record high for the date in Norfolk at 83 degrees.



Expect another great day today with just a few passing clouds from time to time, especially south of Highway 20.



Highs will end up in the mid 70s with just a light breeze in place.



A few clouds will stick around in the evening but we will clear overnight with lows in the upper 30s.



There will continue to be sunshine through Friday with highs staying in the 70s.



Cooler temperatures will arrive as we start off next week.



We discuss how cold it will be on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.