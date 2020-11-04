Alabama approves bid to cut racist phrases from Constitution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama voters have approved a measure that would begin the process of deleting racist language from the state’s 119-year-old constitution. Voters in the majority white, conservative state rejected similar proposals twice since 2000. But this measure passed with 67% of the votes on Tuesday. The 1901 Alabama Constitution was approved to entrench white supremacy as state law. Courts have long since struck down the legalized segregation. But language banning mixed-race marriage and mandating school segregation remain. Backers view the phrasing as an embarrassment and potential roadblock to economic development.