Biden wins Michigan, nears 270 electoral votes

(AP) — Democrat Joe Biden has carried Michigan and its 16 electoral votes, increasing his lead over Donald Trump who relied on the Rust Belt when he won the presidency four years ago.

The flip from red back to blue was a blow to Trump's campaign, whose victories in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in 2016 sent him to the White House. Biden also carried Wisconsin, though Pennsylvania hasn’t been called yet.

Biden’s victory in Michigan pushes him to 264 Electoral College votes, six short of the 270 needed to win the White House. Trump is at 214 electoral votes. Nevada, which has six electoral votes, is among the states Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016 that hasn’t yet been called.

Biden’s campaign had particularly focused on turning out Black voters in Detroit, who failed to show up for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the numbers that Barack Obama received during his two presidential bids.

During his campaign, attendees of Trump's rally chanted "Lock her up!" referencing Michigan's Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, who was the target of an alleged kidnapping plot that was foiled by federal law enforcement. Trump also voiced his disapproval on the governor's handling of the coronavirus on Twitter.