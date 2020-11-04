Casino backer expects to open in Omaha, Lincoln next year

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gamblers could see new casinos in Omaha and Lincoln by this time next year now that voters have ended Nebraska’s longtime ban on the industry. Lance Morgan, the president and CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc., says the corporation plans to spend $300 million to add casinos at existing horse-racing tracks in both cities. Ho-Chunk is the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. Morgan says casino backers and the state’s horse-racing industry want to open casinos as soon as possible and then expand them to include restaurants, hotels and other amenities. Roughly two-thirds of voters approved three constitutional amendments Tuesday to legalize casinos at Nebraska’s six licensed horse racing tracks,