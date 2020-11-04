Casino gambling coming to Nebraska horse racing tracks

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska voters have overwhelmingly approved measures to allow casino gambling at state-licensed horse racing tracks in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Columbus, and South Sioux City.

Initiative 429 would add a new section to the state constitution to exempt laws authorizing gambling at licensed racetracks from the state's constitutional prohibition on gambling.

Initiative 430 would authorize and regulate gambling at licensed racetracks.

And, Initiative 431 would impose an annual tax of 20-percent on gross gambling revenue of licensed gaming operators.

While voters have approved the measures, it still may be a while before they can place their bets.

"It's a game-changer for Nebraska and last night proved that point exactly," said Alexcia Boggs, Ho-Chunk Inc. Director of Development.

It's a win for supporters who say the decision will create hundreds of jobs and a new source of state tax revenue.

"Millions of millions per year, of revenue, lost revenue," said Boggs. "So that was the whole purpose of the "Keeping The Money in Nebraska" campaign. To keep the money here. Keep the jobs here in Nebraska."

Opponents though, calling it a sad day for Nebraska.

"The voters did not realize what they were doing when they changed the constitution," said Pat Loontjer, Gambling With The Good Life Executive Director. "It was a very deceptive amendment and they're going to open up a can of worms they'll never be able to close again."

Loontjer said it would fuel an increase in crime, gambling addictions, and related social problems.

"Any addiction brings all that heartache," said Loontjer. "Every one dollar a state gains in gambling revenue, it costs them 3 dollars in social costs. So the taxes are going to go up for the average tax payer. "

But, even with the decision, there's still a lot more work ahead for Ho-Chunk before gambling can begin.

"We still have a lot of planning, design work, architect drawings before we can even start construction," said Boggs.

But, even with all that work, Boggs said he's optimistic.

"We will be gambling in Nebraska in 2021," said Boggs. "I'm optimistic about that. I'm hoping in the summer, but it could earlier than that."

Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen said next the canvas board has to meet in December and certify the results. Then the governor will appoint two people to the gambling commission to license the casinos. Next, that commission will come up with an application for casinos to fill out.

In order to apply, Secretary Evnen said casinos must send back the application, plus a million dollars.