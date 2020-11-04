Child abducted in Colorado rescued unharmed in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a child who was abducted after an assault in Colorado was rescued unharmed during a traffic stop in Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release that it received a report at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday that a man had assaulted a woman in Sedgwick County, Colorado, and then drove off in her vehicle with her child still inside. Troopers located the car less than an hour later near North Platte, Nebraska. The child was found inside. The 31-year-old driver, George Williamson, of North Plate was arrested.. It is unclear what, if any, relationship, he had to the child.